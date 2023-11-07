07.11.2023 18:25:33

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

07 November 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 07 November 2023 the Company purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1034.00p per share, to be held in treasury.
  
Therefore, the total issued share capital in the Company is now 284,244,600, of which 280,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury.
    
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 283,964,600 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.  

Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500


