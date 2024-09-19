|
19.09.2024 18:14:31
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
Alliance Trust PLC
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that today the Company purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1198.0p per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 284,244,600 ordinary shares of which 2,515,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 281,729,600 ordinary shares.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 281,729,600 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
19 September 2024
