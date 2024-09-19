+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

Alliance Trust PLC
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
  

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that today the Company purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1198.0p per share, to be held in Treasury.
  
Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 284,244,600 ordinary shares of which 2,515,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 281,729,600 ordinary shares.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 281,729,600 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.    

Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

19 September 2024


