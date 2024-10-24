Alliance Witan PLC (‘the Company’)

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

Alliance Witan Increases Dividend after Combination

The Company declares a third interim dividend of 6.73p per share. The total of the first three interim dividends declared for 2024 is 19.97p (2023: 18.86p), representing an increase of 5.9% on the same payments for 2023. The third interim dividend is a 1.7% step up on the level of the first and second interim dividends following the combination of Alliance Trust and Witan Investment Trust to form Alliance Witan.

The dividend will be paid on 27 December 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 29 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is 28 November 2024.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it is anticipated that the Company’s fourth interim dividend will be at least equal to third interim dividend. This will result in a total dividend for the 2024 financial year of at least 26.70p per share, which would represent a 6.0% increase over the Company’s financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

24 October 2024