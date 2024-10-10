Alliance Witan PLC - Appointment of Directors

Alliance Witan PLC (‘the Company’)

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Appointment of Directors

Following the completion of the combination of Alliance Trust PLC and Witan Investment Trust PLC (‘Witan’), the Board of Alliance Witan PLC is pleased to announce that Andrew Ross, Rachel Beagles, Shauna Bevan and Jack Perry (all former directors of Witan) have been appointed as non-executive Directors of the Company effective today.

Andrew Ross has been appointed as Deputy Chair of the Company and a member of the Management Engagement, and Nomination Committees of the Company.

Rachel Beagles, Shauna Bevan and Jack Perry have all been appointed as members of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, and Nomination Committees of the Company.

Andrew Ross was previously chief executive of Cazenove Capital Management which, in 2013, was acquired by Schroders, where he became global head of Wealth Management until 2019. Prior to this, Andrew was chief executive of HSBC Asset Management (Europe) Limited and managing director of James Capel Investment Management. Andrew has substantial experience in senior leadership roles as CEO and chairman of investment management and wealth management businesses. He has overseen three different multimanager businesses and under his tenure the businesses he led significantly grew and prospered. Andrew is a non-executive director of Polar Capital Holdings plc and of Cadogan Settled Estates.

Rachel Beagles was previously a managing director and co-head of pan-European banks equity research and sales at Deutsche Bank. Since 2003 she has worked as a non-executive director in the investment company, asset management, charity and social housing sectors. She was chair of the Association of Investment Companies from 2018 to 2021. Rachel has extensive knowledge and understanding of the equity markets from her experience in research and sales and is an experienced non-executive director of investment trusts. She is currently a non-executive director of Mercantile Investment Trust plc.

Shauna Bevan is Head of Investment Advisory at RiverPeak Wealth Limited where she is responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction. She was previously co-head of Collectives Research at Charles Stanley, having started her career in wealth management at Merrill Lynch. Shauna has over 205 years of investment experience across different asset classes and regions with particular expertise in manager research and meeting the needs of retail investors. Shauna is currently a non-executive director of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC.

Jack Perry was previously chief executive of Scottish Enterprise and a former managing partner and Regional Industry Leader of Ernst & Young LLP. Jack has served on the boards of FTSE 250 and other public and private companies. He is currently chair of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited and was previously chair of European Assets Trust PLC. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and has served as a member or chair on numerous audit and risk committees.

There is no additional information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8 and the Board considers all of the above noted directors to be independent on appointment in accordance with the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

A further announcement on directors’ shareholdings in the Company, as a result of the combination will be made shortly.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 October 2024