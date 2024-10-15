Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 15:47:55

Alliance Witan PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name



Vicky Hastings
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Director
b)

Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



Alliance Witan PLC
b)

LEI



213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)







Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
  
Identification codeGB00B11V7W98
  
b)

Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and accounts she manages for her children directly and also as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc

c)





















Price(s) and volume(s)    
  Price(s)Volume(s) 
  1,274.6p111 
  1,274.6p462 
  1,212.0p3,333 
  1,215.5p606 
  1,216.9p143 
  1,216.7p606 
  1,216.9p606 
  1,216.9p200 
     
d)











Aggregated information 
  
- Aggregated volume6,067
  
- Price£73,986.93
  
e)

Date of the transaction

14.10.2024
f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

