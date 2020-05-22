AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 06/04/2020 06/05/2020 06/19/2020 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 06/04/2020 06/05/2020 06/19/2020 $0.05326 per share of investment income















With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05326, which represents an increase of $0.00745 from the $0.04581 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

