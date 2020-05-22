+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
22.05.2020 22:06:00

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

06/04/2020

06/05/2020

06/19/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

06/04/2020

06/05/2020

06/19/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income









With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05326, which represents an increase of $0.00745 from the $0.04581 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301064402.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag einen kräftigen Gewinn einfahren, aber der deutsche Leitindex tendierte nur seitwärts. Die US-Anleger bleiben in Deckung. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

