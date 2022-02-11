11.02.2022 12:26:22

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.17 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $93.22 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $126.82 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.26 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $125.17 Mln. vs. $93.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AllianceBernstein Holding LPPartnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten