AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.17 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $93.22 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $126.82 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.26 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $125.17 Mln. vs. $93.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.