NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2019 were $437,837,570 as compared with $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019, and $490,555,348 on October 31, 2018. On October 31, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.23 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



October 31, 2019

July 31, 2019

October 31, 2018 Total Net Assets $ 437,837,570

$ 438,958,790

$490,555,348 NAV Per Share $15.23

$15.18

$13.86 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, total net investment income was $3,673,320 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $1,910,723 or $0.07 per share of common stock for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2019 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2018 Total Net Investment Income $3,673,320 $3,784,240 $4,297,472 Per Share $0.13 $0.13 $0.15 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) 1,910,723 12,283,811 ($14,273,226) Per Share $0.07 $0.43 ($0.50)



* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300979607.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.