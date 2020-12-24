|
24.12.2020 22:06:00
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2020 were $429,461,776 as compared with $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020, and $437,837,570 on October 31, 2019. On October 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.94 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
October 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
October 31, 2019
Total Net Assets
$429,461,776
$438,626,913
$437,837,570
NAV Per Share
$14.94
$15.26
$15.23
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,428,309 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,000,579) or ($0.31) per share of common stock for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2020
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2020
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2019
Total Net Investment Income
$4,428,309
$4,698,453
$3,673,320
Per Share
$0.15
$0.16
$0.13
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($9,000,579)
$39,629,577
1,910,723
Per Share
($0.31)
$1.38
$0.07
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301198448.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.