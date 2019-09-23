|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2019.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.57%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.23%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.03%
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
2.01%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.72%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.66%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.64%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.61%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.51%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.48%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
18.13%
Airport
8.87%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.36%
Electric Utility
4.66%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.61%
Water & Sewer
3.00%
Prepay Energy
2.71%
Higher Education - Public
1.73%
Port
1.52%
Tobacco Securitization
1.48%
Industrial Development - Utility
1.02%
Higher Education - Private
0.59%
Senior Living
0.27%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.26%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
56.40%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.07%
State G.O.
6.63%
Local G.O.
3.48%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.42%
Assessment District
2.10%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.58%
SUBTOTAL
33.28%
Prerefunded/ETM
6.98%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
2.55%
SUBTOTAL
2.55%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.79%
SUBTOTAL
0.79%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.73%
California
10.55%
Pennsylvania
8.30%
New Jersey
7.78%
Illinois
7.48%
Michigan
6.80%
Connecticut
5.36%
Texas
4.94%
Florida
4.28%
South Carolina
3.08%
Alabama
2.41%
Massachusetts
2.41%
Nebraska
2.03%
Wisconsin
1.66%
North Carolina
1.61%
Minnesota
1.49%
Oklahoma
1.48%
Tennessee
1.33%
Utah
1.20%
Colorado
1.18%
Hawaii
1.15%
Maryland
1.10%
District of Columbia
0.99%
Georgia
0.93%
Ohio
0.92%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.81%
Oregon
0.76%
Arizona
0.68%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.39%
Washington
0.39%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Other
2.55%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
8.01%
AA
29.72%
A
37.23%
BBB
13.37%
BB
0.48%
B
0.19%
CC
0.26%
D
0.00%
Not Rated
1.21%
Pre-refunded Bonds
6.98%
Short-Term Investments
2.55%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
2.55%
1 to 5 years
0.97%
5 to 10 years
15.01%
10 to 20 years
41.98%
20 to 30 years
34.88%
More Than 30 years
4.61%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.31%
Average Coupon:
4.95%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.09%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.90%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.57%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.56%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.54 Years
Effective Duration:
4.89 Years
Total Net Assets:
$446.47 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.51
Number of Holdings:
159
Portfolio Turnover:
22%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.90% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.090% in issued and outstanding APS,34.57% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $600,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
