|
22.05.2020 22:06:00
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2020.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.48%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.31%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
2.13%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.90%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.79%
6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.72%
7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.70%
8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.69%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.51%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.45%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.45%
Airport
8.91%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.06%
Electric Utility
4.95%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.66%
Water & Sewer
3.14%
Prepay Energy
2.60%
Tobacco Securitization
1.45%
Higher Education - Public
1.13%
Industrial Development - Utility
1.01%
Port
0.71%
Higher Education - Private
0.71%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.28%
Senior Living
0.23%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
56.47%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.65%
State G.O.
7.52%
Local G.O.
3.39%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.21%
Assessment District
2.21%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.57%
SUBTOTAL
34.55%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.89%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.80%
SUBTOTAL
0.80%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.29%
SUBTOTAL
0.29%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.85%
California
11.13%
Illinois
9.39%
Pennsylvania
7.79%
New Jersey
7.57%
Connecticut
5.72%
Florida
5.48%
Texas
4.81%
Michigan
4.59%
South Carolina
3.10%
Massachusetts
2.54%
Alabama
2.50%
Nebraska
1.90%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.77%
Wisconsin
1.69%
North Carolina
1.55%
Minnesota
1.48%
Tennessee
1.25%
Hawaii
1.19%
Utah
1.18%
Georgia
1.09%
Maryland
1.09%
District of Columbia
1.03%
Ohio
1.00%
Guam
0.88%
Kansas
0.85%
Kentucky
0.84%
Arizona
0.70%
West Virginia
0.64%
Puerto Rico
0.46%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.18%
Louisiana
0.15%
New Hampshire
0.12%
Oregon
0.11%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
6.21%
AA
29.44%
A
38.82%
BBB
14.46%
BB
1.68%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
1.22%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.89%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.00%
1 to 5 years
1.09%
5 to 10 years
16.81%
10 to 20 years
44.32%
20 to 30 years
32.09%
More Than 30 years
5.69%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.48%
Average Coupon:
5.17%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.23%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
37.48%
Total Fund Leverage:
41.71%*
Average Effective Maturity:
6.41 Years
Effective Duration:
5.27 Years
Total Net Assets:
$398.68 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$13.87
Number of Holdings:
169
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.23% through the use of tender option bonds, 37.48% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301064406.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
