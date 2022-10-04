AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy Achieves Reaccreditation With ACHC

Specialty and home delivery pharmacy also holds accreditations from URAC and NABP

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S., proudly announces it has achieved reaccreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services.

Accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

Jodi Sibell, RN, director of accreditation and document management, says accreditation renewal demonstrates AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy's commitment to upholding quality and process improvement for the organization and the patients it serves.

"AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has always placed patient care in the highest regard," she says. "Achieving reaccreditation reaffirms our team members' dedication to providing the highest standards of care for our patients."

ACHC accreditation occurs every three years and will be effective for AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy's specialty pharmacy until Sept. 15, 2025. In addition to ACHC, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy's specialty and home delivery pharmacies are accredited by URAC and National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (AllianceRxWP.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

