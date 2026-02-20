Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $154 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $1.064 billion from $976 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.064 Bln vs. $976 Mln last year.