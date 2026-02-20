Alliant Energy Aktie
WKN: 855870 / ISIN: US0188021085
|
20.02.2026 01:01:30
Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Drops In Q4
(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $154 million or $0.60 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $1.064 billion from $976 million last year.
Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.064 Bln vs. $976 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!