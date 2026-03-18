Alliant Energy Aktie
WKN: 855870 / ISIN: US0188021085
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18.03.2026 22:05:00
Alliant Energy Corp Stock Just Hit an All-Time High. Here Are 3 Tailwinds Boosting the Stock.
Since the start of the year, Alliant Energy's (NASDAQ: LNT) stock has surged 12.4%, outpacing the S&P 500 by a wide margin. (The S&P 500 is down 1.9% year to date.) The utility stock has enjoyed strong momentum, hitting a new all-time high amid positive developments. Here are three tailwinds fueling Alliant Energy's stock.The primary growth driver for Alliant Energy is the influx of data centers in the U.S. Midwest. Analysts with Wells Fargo have noted that Wisconsin and Iowa are hotspots for data center developments.Notably, Alliant Energy's ability to manage large-scale power demand in the region is highly appealing for data center developers. The company has already secured land zoned for industrial use and has existing access for fiber and transmission networks, so hyperscalers don't need to wait for lengthy transmission line construction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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