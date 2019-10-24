+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its third quarter 2019 earnings release for Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.  A conference call to review the third quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th at 9:00 a.m. CT

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Senior Vice President and CFO.  Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through November 14, 2019, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. 

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500.  For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

