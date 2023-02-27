27.02.2023 13:44:31

Alliant Energy Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) said it plans to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.

Alliant Energy also intends to grant to each of the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes.

Alliant Energy said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment or refinancing of debt, working capital, construction and acquisition expenditures, investments and repurchases and redemptions of securities.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alliant Energy Corp. 48,20 -0,82%

