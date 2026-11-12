Allianz 9-month Operating Profit Climbs; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German financial services major Allianz SE (ALIZY, ALV.DE) reported higher operating profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, and raised annual outlook.

For the nine-month period, the company recorded an operating profit of 14.1 billion euros, higher than prior year's 13.1 billion euros.

Following the strong performance, the company raised the upper end of its fiscal 2026 operating profit target range to around 18.6 billion euros from previous view of 17.4 billion euros +/- 1 billion euros.

Allianz Group is scheduled to release full third-quarter results on Thursday.

On XETRA in Germany, the shares closed Wednesday's trading at 463.60 euros, up 0.02 percent.