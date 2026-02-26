Allianz Aktie
WKN DE: A2PXV5 / ISIN: US0188201000
|
26.02.2026 07:21:15
Allianz Q4 Profit Climbs, Issues FY26 Profit View; Lifts Dividend; Plans Up To EUR 2.5 Bln Buyback
(RTTNews) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), the German financial services major, reported Thursday higher fourth-quarter profit with increased business volume.
For 2026, Allianz targets an operating profit of 17.40 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros, compared to 17.37 billion euros in fiscal 2025.
Further, the Board of Management has proposed a dividend per share of 17.10 euros for 2025, an increase of 11.0 percent from the 2024 dividend of 15.40 euros.
Additionally, Allianz has announced a new share buyback program of up to 2.5 billion euros.
In the fourth quarter, the company's net income attributable to shareholders increased 7.7 percent to 2.66 billion euros from last year's 2.47 billion euros.
Shareholders' core net income rose 12.2 percent to 2.73 billion euros from prior year's 2.43 billion euros, and core earnings per share increased 13.7 percent to 7.17 euros from 6.31 euros a year ago.
The company's operating profit increased 3 percent to 4.30 billion euros, driven mainly by a strong contribution from the Property-Casualty segment.
Total business volume grew 6.51 percent to 45.7 billion euros from 45.9 billion euros last year, with contributions from all segments. The Property-Casualty segment saw a 1.7 percent increase in business volume to 19.9 billion euros, while the Life/Health segment experienced a 2.6 percent decline to 23.6 billion euros.
Allianz reported strong internal growth of 6.5 percent, with all segments contributing.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
