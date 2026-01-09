Allianz Aktie
WKN DE: A2PXV5 / ISIN: US0188201000
|
09.01.2026 12:12:49
Allianz SE Joins With Anthropic To Accelerate Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence
(RTTNews) - Allianz SE (1ALV.MI, ALV.DE) and Anthropic announced a global partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence at Allianz. The collaboration centers on three transformative projects within Allianz Group designed to empower Allianz employees and accelerate operations. Allianz is also investing in upskilling its people. The partnership will concentrate on three key areas of collaboration: Empowering People, and Reimagining Code with AI; Agentic AI Automation for Speed and Customer Excellence; and Driving Transparency and Compliance with AI.
"Together, we are building solutions that prioritize what matters most to our customers while setting new standards for innovation and resilience," said Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz SE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianz SE Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|
14.11.25
|Allianz-Aktie gewinnt: Ziele für 2025 nach oben korrigiert (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Ausblick: Allianz SE Un legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Allianz SE Un legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.09.25
|Allianz-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Moody's bestätigt Rating und stabilen Ausblick (Dow Jones)
|
23.07.25