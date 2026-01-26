Allied Gold To Be Acquired By Zijin Gold International For C$44/Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC), Monday announced an agreement to be acquired by Zijin Gold International Company Limited for a total purchase price of C$44 per share in cash.

Under this agreement, Zijin will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Allied Gold. Additionally, outstanding convertible debentures will be acquired based on the number of shares to be issued upon conversion.

Following completion of the transaction, set to complete in late April 2026, Allied Gold's shares will be delisted from the TSX and the NYSE.

Notably, the transaction is subject to the approval of 66? percent of votes cast by shareholders of Allied Gold at a meeting of Allied Gold shareholders and a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting with members of management and the board not voting.

In the pre-market hours, Allied's stock is trading at $31.50, up 3.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.