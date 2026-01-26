26.01.2026 13:07:27

Allied Gold To Be Acquired By Zijin Gold International For C$44/Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC), Monday announced an agreement to be acquired by Zijin Gold International Company Limited for a total purchase price of C$44 per share in cash.

Under this agreement, Zijin will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Allied Gold. Additionally, outstanding convertible debentures will be acquired based on the number of shares to be issued upon conversion.

Following completion of the transaction, set to complete in late April 2026, Allied Gold's shares will be delisted from the TSX and the NYSE.

Notably, the transaction is subject to the approval of 66? percent of votes cast by shareholders of Allied Gold at a meeting of Allied Gold shareholders and a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting with members of management and the board not voting.

In the pre-market hours, Allied's stock is trading at $31.50, up 3.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen