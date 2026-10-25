Allied Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PUFD / ISIN: US0191141078

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25.10.2026 14:00:02

Allied Gold’s 2027 Outlook: Why an Ethiopian Mine Ramping Toward 300,000 Ounces a Year Could Change Everything

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) looks like a business that has finally hit its stride. Operating across four African mining assets in Mali, Ethiopia, and Côte d'Ivoire, the company extracts gold at a significant scale. After a heavy stretch of capital-intensive construction and project development, it has emerged as a high-growth producer. With the stock trading at $27.62 as of October 23, 2026, it has delivered a 13% gain over the past year amid a broader 6-month period of volatility in the market.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Allied Gold an overall Superscore of 71 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 71 places the company in the Top ~29% of every company we score, and this research serves as a data-driven input to help you weigh the company's recent operational milestones against the risks of operating in emerging jurisdictions before doing more work.

This stock warrants a closer look if...

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