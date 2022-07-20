Allied Motion Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion” or "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (631) 891-4304 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 11, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10019635 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

