Allied Motion Reorganizes Corporate Leadership Structure for Innovation and Scale

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion,” "Allied” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced that it has realigned and expanded its organization structure to strengthen its ability to create innovative solutions and provide for greater scalability for growth in the future.

Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, "Allied Motion has realized more than 60% growth over the last five years. The structural modifications we are making, which are consistent with and in support of our long-term strategy, are a step change in the organization that positions us to continue to build on that success in the future. It is also gratifying to note that all of the promotions were made from personnel within the Company, further demonstrating our ability to internally develop the talent necessary for the future growth of Allied.”

The company has named three individuals, Ashish Bendre (Germantown, WI), Robert Maida (Amherst, NY) and Helmut Pirthauer (Kelheim, Germany) to lead a re-aligned business unit and group structure to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities in the future. Each group will include vertical/geographic market expansion and complementary technology offerings to promote more complete system solutions. The groups are fully aligned with the Corporate Strategy and "One Allied” approach to leverage the complete range of resources and capabilities of the Company, including the existing core Technology/Production Units and the various sales and support channels to market.

Acquisitions and strategic partnerships will continue to be an integral part of Allied’s long term strategy and Steve Warzala (Amherst, NY), will lead the efforts to identify, nurture and develop the relationships necessary to ensure a strong pipeline of future opportunities. Allied Motion has demonstrated its ability to successfully integrate strategically aligned and complementary companies to meet its long-term strategic goals. This newly created position will ensure a continued and strong emphasis of expansion for the future.

To drive organic growth, Allied is further expanding its Global Engineering Team ("GET”) beyond its current electronics capabilities to also include electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities consistent with the goal to provide more complete system solutions. Under the leadership of Ken May (Amherst, NY), GET will further engage the strong engineering capabilities throughout the Company and will increasingly utilize advanced simulation and modeling capabilities to streamline and accelerate the development process. This will ensure that more complete and advanced system technology solutions are being developed to meet the emerging needs of our target markets and customers.

Lastly, Allied Systematic Tools (AST), is core to the culture of the Company and helps drive continuous improvements in Quality, Delivery, Cost and Innovation. Geoff Rondeau (Amherst, NY), will now lead the efforts within Allied to ensure AST is being fully utilized and applied throughout the Company. AST is essential to driving continuous improvement in operating efficiencies and accelerating the Growth and Innovation initiatives that empowers Allied to continue to exceed the market growth rates of its served Target Markets.

Mr. Warzala concluded, "In summary, our new structure:

Creates new business groups to leverage technologies and geographies,

Adds a business development role to accelerate growth,

Expands the Global Engineering Team capabilities to further system solutions, and

Emphasizes AST’s focus to improve efficiencies and drive growth and innovation.

Our new structure crosses geographic and technology boundaries and creates greater cohesion across the organization. The new structure also broadens our leadership pool and creates more opportunities for personal growth in the Company. Allied has grown to a size where broader leadership is needed to maintain our momentum. This realignment further allows me to focus more intently on strategic initiatives to drive increased shareholder value and to ensure we meet the long-term goals and objectives of the Company.”

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the effectiveness of the restructuring of its business, the effectiveness of AST, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; the inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005760/en/