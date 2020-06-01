Allied Sports Welcomes Greg Luckman as CEO and Co-Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Sports today announced that industry leader Greg Luckman joins as CEO and Co-Managing Director in partnership with existing Managing Director Sean Barror, who launched the rising sports marketing agency in 2019.

"Greg is an exceptionally dynamic leader with a proven track record for building progressive sports and entertainment marketing organizations," said Barror, who will become COO/CRO and Co-Managing Director. "His unique experience and deep network will help us further build upon our early momentum and achieve the ambitious goals we have set."

"I am excited to join this team of talented industry leaders dedicated to creating a fresh, agile, solutions-led offering for the modern marketing world. Allied Sports is purposefully being built to connect all partners - brand marketers, rights holders, content creators and distributors – and set a new standard for audience engagement during this transformative period," said Luckman.

Luckman began his career at Momentum Worldwide (an IPG company), where he rapidly rose through the ranks to become the President of the New York Office and the Global Director of the award-winning American Express account. Following his decade-long tenure at Momentum, Luckman became the CEO of GroupM Entertainment & Sports Partnerships (a WPP company), a pioneering agency model with the integration of sports and entertainment marketing services in the world's largest media investment company. Most recently, Luckman was the Global Head of Brand Consulting at Creative Artists Agency. He joined in 2011 to launch the new division, which grew to become an international team of 250+ people representing prestigious brand marketers such as Bose, JPMorgan Chase and Mondelez and managing over $2 billion in rights deals.

Luckman has led agencies and teams whose accomplishments have been recognized for being at the forefront of all aspects of the advertising and marketing industry from media and sponsorship, to experiential activation and live events, to long-form production and digital content. He is a three-time recipient of the Sports Business Journal "Forty Under 40" award, making him a member of the exclusive SBJ Hall of Fame.

Allied Sports was launched in 2019. Our mission is to facilitate best-in-class strategic alliances that set a higher standard of audience engagement for brand marketers, rights holders, and content creators and distributors. Led by a team of industry leaders and backed by a full suite of marketing solutions, Allied Sports is building a new agency model for the future of sports. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com.

