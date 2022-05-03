Allied Universal® Acquires Hawaii's Largest Locally-Owned Security Firm

The Global Leader in Security Services Continues Acquisition Strategy

SANTA ANA, Calif. and HONOLULU, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading global security and facility services company, today announced the acquisition of Star Protection Agency (Star), the largest locally-owned security firm in Hawaii.

Star Protection Agency has been in business since 1991, growing into the largest Hawaiian-owned and veteran-owned security company in the state. Although Star is primarily a guard patrol service, with workers at 125 sites throughout the state, it provides a range of security technology and consulting services.

"I'm pleased to welcome Star Protection Agency's dedicated employees to the Allied Universal team. Star's proven track record of providing quality security solutions will complement and enhance our business in Hawaii," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "This is part of our continued acquisition strategy in North America and Internationally."

President and Owner of Star Protection Agency Robin Medeiros, along with Vice President Anderson Hee have agreed to join Allied Universal to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees.

"Star takes seriously its kuleana, or responsibility, to the communities we serve. We know by joining Allied Universal, the industry leader with shared values, we will be able to serve our customers even better," said Robin Medeiros. "Because Allied Universal has a promote-from-within culture, our employees will have access to growth opportunities throughout the world."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-universal-acquires-hawaiis-largest-locally-owned-security-firm-301538487.html

SOURCE Allied Universal