Allied Universal Certified Earthquake Searchers Participating in Turkey Earthquake Rescue Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, today announced that its team of "certified earthquake searchers" are participating in rescue efforts in Turkey via its international business G4S.

The G4S employee team of "certified earthquake searchers" based in Turkey have been given special leave from their normal security roles to help with the painstaking search through rubble to locate and rescue survivors.

"We are devastated by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragic event. The company has more than 300 employees based in southern Turkey, one of the most impacted areas, and we are offering them assistance via the company's Employee Trust Fund, a charitable trust fund for employees experiencing financial hardship," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

In addition, donations can be made to the Red Cross or ActionAid International to assist with emergency efforts and help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

