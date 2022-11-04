|
Allnodes joins as a node council partner of WEMIX3.0
- Allnodes, a blockchain infra company, joins 40WONDERS as a WEMIX3.0's NCP
- To join forces on many fronts for the betterment of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem
SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced Allnodes, a global blockchain infrastructure company, joined as a WEMIX3.0 NCP(node council partner).
Wenade recently successfully launched WEMIX3.0, its own mainnet. Allnodes joined 40WONDERS, the mainnet's NCP, and chose 7 as its identification number. NCPs can pick a unique identification number from 1 to 40.
For efficient decentralization, performance maintenance and stronger security, Allnodes will participate in node operation-related decision making.
Allnodes, with its strong development power, is participating as a leading node validator with 40K+ nodes across 65+ global blockchains such as ETH2.0, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, and more.
Its partners include global crypto exchanges crypto.com and OKX, and ConSensys, a company behind MetaMask.
With Allnodes and Blockdaemon, a blockchain company that joined as a NCP earlier, WEMIX3.0 is one step closer to its ecosystem's healthy growth and evolving into sustainable and open mainnet.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allnodes-joins-as-a-node-council-partner-of-wemix3-0--301668716.html
SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd
