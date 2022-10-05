Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 17:01:40

Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AGs Long Term Incentive Plans

TUI AG (TUI)
Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AGs Long Term Incentive Plans

05-Oct-2022 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TUI AG

Regulatory Announcements

Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AGs Long Term Incentive Plans

TUI AG (the Company) announces that phantom shares (Phantom Shares) were allocated to the members of the Executive Board set out in the table below under TUI AGs Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Phantom Shares were automatically allocated in accordance with the terms of the individuals respective service agreements and the vesting and payment of the Phantom Shares is conditional on (i) an EPS performance target, determined over a 4-year performance period; (ii) the share price at the date of vesting; and (iii) the remuneration restrictions resulting from the second framework agreement on the granting of stabilization measures ("Framework Agreement II") concluded by TUI AG with the Economic Stabilization Fund (Fund) on 4 January 2021. Upon expiry of the 4-year performance period, the Supervisory Board will determine whether the conditions have been satisfied and a possible claim to a payment in respect of the Phantom Shares arises.

The Framework Agreement II stipulates that the Executive Board members (including any group remuneration in the event of dual employment, including at a group company that is not a material group company) may not be granted (and thus may not be constituted) bonuses, other variable or comparable remuneration components as long as the Company makes use of the overall stabilization measures of the Fund.

The Phantom Shares were allocated on 1 October 2022 at a base price of EUR 1.509 per share. This share price equals the average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over a period of 20 trading days before the date of allocation.

Name of the PDMR

Corporate Body

Number of allocated Phantom Shares

Sebastian Ebel

Executive Board

1,212,723.66

David Burling

Executive Board

609,675.28

Mathias Kiep

Executive Board

506,958.25

Peter Krueger

Executive Board

506,958.25

Sybille Reiss

Executive Board

506,958.25

Frank Rosenberger

Executive Board

506,958.25

Friedrich Joussen

Executive Board

  1,212,723.66

 

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 192705
EQS News ID: 1457669

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457669&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUImehr Analysen

04.10.22 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
04.10.22 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.09.22 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.09.22 TUI Sell UBS AG
21.09.22 TUI Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI 1,27 -5,05% TUI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen