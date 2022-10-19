ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES DEAN ELLIOTT AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, announced today AlloSource Chief Operating and Legal Officer, Dean Elliott, has been selected as the organization's new President and CEO.

The AlloSource Board of Directors, in conjunction with an executive recruiting firm, conducted a nation-wide search for the next president and CEO shortly after Tom Cycyota, current AlloSource President and CEO, announced his retirement. Elliott, who has served AlloSource as Associate General Counsel, Vice President of Operations, and, most recently, Chief Operating and Legal Officer, will assume his new leadership role on January 9, 2023.

"Dean has more than 30 years of experience working in the healthcare industry, and he exemplifies the mission-balance that is engrained in AlloSource's culture," said Diane Brockmeier, AlloSource Board Chair and President and CEO of Mid-America Transplant. "His healthcare background, extensive experience with AlloSource, and deep understanding of tissue donation and transplantation will allow him to approach his new role in a multidimensional way."

Elliott has been with AlloSource since 2003 and brings 30 years of legal, operational, and leadership experience in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining AlloSource, Elliott served as the Director of Client Services for Reglera, LLC, now Eversana, and Acting General Manager of Staodyn, Inc.

"Dean's passion for organ and tissue donation, his empathy, and his focus on operational excellence make him the ideal AlloSource President and CEO," said Cycyota. "The selection of Mr. Elliott will continue the great things that AlloSource does each day with the gift of donated human tissue and will lead us to the next chapter of AlloSource's success."

Elliott and the Board will work closely with Cycyota to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in preparation for Cycyota's retirement after 22 years of serving AlloSource.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is one of the largest human tissue providers, honoring tissue donors by creating innovative dermal, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, amniotic, and living cellular allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

