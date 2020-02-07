|
07.02.2020 02:00:00
Alloy Software Named High Performer in G2 Winter 2020 Report
BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Navigator, an all-in-one ITSM and ITAM platform that features a Service Desk, Workflow automation, and Asset Management, has been recognized as a High Performer for "Service Desk Software" and "IT Asset Management Software" by the G2's Winter 2020 Report.
G2 Crowd is a business product review and ranking platform for verified users to share experiences, thoughts, and feedback on various services and technology. Rankings are based on how likely users are to recommend the service to others, satisfaction of users and the popularity of the product.
"The fact that this acknowledgement is based solely on glowing customer reviews makes it extra special for us," said Paul Ille, Director of Sales and Services at Alloy Software. "Nothing could be more important than receiving recognition directly from people who enjoy using our software."
About Alloy Navigator
Alloy Navigator is an all-inclusive IT Service and Asset Management solution that helps users to maximize the efficiency of their IT operations and reduce costs. It covers all primary IT disciplines ranging from Service Desk, Asset and Software Asset Management to major ITIL-driven processes. Alloy Navigator is geared toward small, medium and enterprise businesses that strive to achieve the highest levels of productivity and customer satisfaction.
About Alloy Software
Established in 2002, Alloy Software is a leading provider of Service Desk and Asset Management solutions that help organizations of all sizes automate IT operations and keep services running. Today, still under original management, Alloy Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in North America and has received many accolades from industry publications for their solutions and services. Alloy Software serves companies worldwide, including financial, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more.
