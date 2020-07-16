Allset Launches Free Contactless Ordering for Restaurants Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based food pre-ordering platform Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) today announced the launch of its free Contactless Ordering solution to help restaurants provide a safer and more seamless dining experience to in-store guests. Diners can place orders for pickup or dine-in, pay, and track order status securely from their phones, reducing the need for interaction with the restaurant staff.



"The new low-contact dining environment is a challenge for everyone. We want to help restaurants better adapt to the situation, meet the government guidelines for re-opening, and keep the guests and employees safe while delivering the same great dining experience," said Stas Matviyenko, CEO of Allset. "We believe that today we lay the ground for a safer and more seamless era of dining out, as the post-pandemic world will be more digitized and there will be a greater appreciation of on-demand convenience."

How the new feature works:



1. Guests scan a special QR code near the entrance or at the table.

2. Place orders for pickup or dine-in and get notified when the order is ready.

3. Restaurants can serve guests fast and with minimum human contact.

Customers that ordered on-site via Allset remain commission-free for a lifetime.

Benefits for restaurants:



- Commission-free orders for takeout and dine-in.

- Reduce lines and improve table turn times.

- Avoid unnecessary interactions and touching menus, credit cards, and cash.

- Discount on first order for all customers paid by Allset.

The new feature is completely free and works for restaurants in all categories — full service, quick-serve, etc. It's already available at selected restaurants in all participating cities and will be rolled out throughout the platform in the coming weeks.

Allset is partnering with 3,000+ restaurants nationwide, including Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, illy Caffè, Pokéworks, The Halal Guys, BurgerIM, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, IHOP, Papa John's Pizza, and many more.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and its busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, frictionless, and healthy with the help of advanced technology. Allset has pioneered a service of pre-ordering a sit-down meal at restaurants and now is seeing surging interest in its contactless ordering solution. Allset is partnering with over 3,000 restaurants in 18 biggest U.S. cities and raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

