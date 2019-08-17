Allstadt's Corner, important to John Brown's Raid, donated to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

HARPERS FERRY, W. Va., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 160 years after John Brown raided the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, the National Park Service (NPS) today celebrated the addition of 13 acres that help tell his story. The American Battlefield Trust purchased property known as Allstadt's Corner and transferred it to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

"The events at Allstadt's Corner shaped our nation," Superintendent H. Tyrone Brandyburg said. "This generous donation to the American people allows the National Park Service to preserve this important place, its lessons and its stories forever. It's an honor to be entrusted with its care."

Allstadt's Ordinary, built circa 1790, played an important role in John Brown's 1859 raid on the federal arsenal, and the surrounding farm saw action during the 1862 Civil War Battle of Harpers Ferry. The Ordinary later stood witness as industrialization and mining transformed the landscape in the 1900s.

"The donation of Allstadt's Corner is just the latest example of the Trust working alongside Harpers Ferry National Historical Park to protect the critical landscapes involved in some of the most dramatic chapters of American history," American Battlefield Trust board member Lt. Gen. Richard Mills said.

The American Battlefield Trust purchased Allstadt's Corner with an exceptional gift from Elliotsville Plantation, Inc., a grant from the NPS American Battlefield Protection Program and private donations from individuals. The National Park Foundation, the State of West Virginia Division of Culture & History and the Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission provided additional support.

About the American Battlefield Trust

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 51,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War — including 542 at Harpers Ferry. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

About Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Harpers Ferry NHP is one of more than 400 national parks cared for by the National Park Service. The 3,500-acre park preserves, protects, and interprets the nationally significant history of Harpers Ferry which includes the topics of natural heritage, industry, transportation, John Brown's Raid, the Civil War, and African American history. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/hafe.

