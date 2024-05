Allstate Sees a Turnaround in Q1 2024 Earnings

Property and casualty insurance giant Allstate (NYSE: ALL) released its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 1, outperforming analyst expectations. Net income applicable to common shareholders hit $1.2 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share, bettering the $3.93 estimate. With revenue at $15.3 billion, it surpassed the $12.8 billion forecast and managed a 10.7% increase year over year.The quarter was notably strong, turning around from a net loss in the previous year to significant net income.Analyst source: FactSet. YOY = Year over year. N/M = Not meaningful.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel