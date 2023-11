Ally Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

One potentially intriguing opportunity for investors today is Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). The consumer-focused bank has gotten caught up in volatility following the failure of some regional banks earlier in the year and trades at a dirt-cheap valuation.The bank has had its share of ups and downs over recent years as it navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues. Now, it must deal with interest rates that are the highest in decades and consumers who are beginning to show cracks. Here's what you need to know about Ally Financial and whether it's a stock to buy, hold, or sell.Ally Financial is a digital-only bank that provides customers with banking, brokerage, credit cards, and lending services. Its online-only business model is a significant advantage because it doesn't have to worry about traditional branches and the associated expenses, like real estate, utilities, and maintenance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel