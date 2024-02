Ally Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Regional banks have been in the news once again following New York Community Bancorp's disappointing fourth-quarter results. One regional bank stock that has shaken off the news around bank stocks over the last year is Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).The volatility surrounding regional banks last year has impacted Ally Financial, but the stock has recovered nicely, gaining 77% since its March 2023 low. The bank stands to benefit from a pivot in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, but investors must also keep a close eye on its credit quality. Here's what you need to know about Ally Financial and whether it's a stock to buy, hold, or sell.Ally Financial is a digital-only bank providing customers with financial services, including banking, brokerage, loans, and credit cards. Its digital-only business model gives it an advantage because it doesn't have to worry about running a physical branch location and the expenses associated with it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel