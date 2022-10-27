|
27.10.2022 16:00:00
Ally Financial announces date of 2023 annual meeting of stockholders
DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that it will conduct its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Additional details will be provided in the company's proxy statement.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com
Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-announces-date-of-2023-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301660514.html
SOURCE Ally Financial
