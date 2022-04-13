13.04.2022 22:15:00

Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

DETROIT, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on May 15, 2022.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Apr. 30, 2022. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Apr. 30, 2022.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com 

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-and-series-b-and-series-c-preferred-stock-301525212.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

