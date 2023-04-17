Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 22:15:00

Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

DETROIT, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on May 15, 2023.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

Contacts:

Sean Leary 
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-4830 
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist 
Ally Communications (Media) 
704-644-6299 
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-and-series-b-and-series-c-preferred-stock-301799156.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

