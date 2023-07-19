|
19.07.2023 13:25:00
Ally Financial reports second quarter 2023 financial results
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. View full press release in PDF.
The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:
- Ally Financial Press Room at https://media.ally.com
- Ally Financial Investor Relations website at https://ally.com/about/investor/
Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).
To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbdb58295f7cd4bba8dcc709e4ca5bfda. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.
For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com
Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-reports-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301880811.html
SOURCE Ally Financial
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ally Financial Incmehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.23
|Ausblick: Ally Financial zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Ausblick: Ally Financial veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.23
|Ausblick: Ally Financial öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.22
|Ausblick: Ally Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ally Financial Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ally Financial Inc
|25,77
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.