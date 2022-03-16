|
Ally Financial schedules release of first quarter 2022 financial results
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results for Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).
Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8598425. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.
The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on Apr. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.
Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on Apr. 14, 2022, until Apr. 21, 2022. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 8598425 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.
For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com
Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301503202.html
SOURCE Ally Financial
