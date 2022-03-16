16.03.2022 15:00:00

Ally Financial schedules release of first quarter 2022 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results for Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8598425. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on Apr. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.           

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on Apr. 14, 2022, until Apr. 21, 2022. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 8598425 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial 
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial. 

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations  
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301503202.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ally Financial Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ally Financial Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ally Financial Inc 39,20 3,16% Ally Financial Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: US-Börsen schließen dennoch grün -- ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street fassten im Handelsverlauf am Donnerstag Mut. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen