13.09.2023 16:00:00

Ally Financial schedules release of third quarter financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its third quarter financial results for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally Financial (PRNewsfoto/Ally Financial)

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc36ee4625f2b41cda9ae4a0d4ffccafb. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on October 18, 2023 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.           

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations  
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-third-quarter-financial-results-301925490.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

