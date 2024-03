Ally Financial Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In the past five years, the S&P 500, including dividends, produced a total return of about 100%. That's a very admirable result that investors who pick single stocks should try to outpace.Unfortunately, Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has come up well short of this mark. If we include dividends, its shares have returned just 67% since March 2019. But the stock has surged 38% so far this year, so there appears to be a growing sense of optimism.Should investors buy, sell, or hold this bank stock? To provide some clarity, I think it's best to analyze both sides of the aisle before coming to a conclusion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel