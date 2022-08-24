|
24.08.2022 16:00:00
Ally Financial to present at the Barclays 20th Annual Global Financial Services Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Barclays 20th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.
For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com
Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-barclays-20th-annual-global-financial-services-conference-301610998.html
SOURCE Ally Financial
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ally Financial Incmehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.22
|Ausblick: Ally Financial präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Ausblick: Ally Financial zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.22
|Ausblick: Ally Financial öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Ally Financial zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ally Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.21
|Ausblick: Ally Financial verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ally Financial Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ally Financial Inc
|35,71
|2,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen notieren knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.