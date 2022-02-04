04.02.2022 16:00:00

Ally Financial to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb.17, 2022, from approximately 10:30 - 11:10 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299 
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-23rd-annual-financial-services-forum-301475197.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

