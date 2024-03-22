Alm. Brand A/S - Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2024

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 18 April 2024.



Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating & ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments