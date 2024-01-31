Alm. Brand A/S - Change to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

Jørn Pedersen has announced his decision to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S effective from 1 February 2024. He will concurrently resign from all his other directorships in Alm. Brand Group and as a member of the Board of Representatives and board member of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba.



Jørn Pedersen’s resignation is based on his desire to devote his time to other tasks, making it difficult to find the time to discharge the directorships held with the group companies and the Board of Representatives.

Jørn Pedersen’s seat on the Boards of Directors and the Board of Representatives will not be filled ahead of the respective annual general meetings to be held in the spring of 2024.

