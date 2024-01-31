|
31.01.2024 14:00:00
Alm. Brand A/S - Change to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S
Jørn Pedersen has announced his decision to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S effective from 1 February 2024. He will concurrently resign from all his other directorships in Alm. Brand Group and as a member of the Board of Representatives and board member of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba.
Jørn Pedersen’s resignation is based on his desire to devote his time to other tasks, making it difficult to find the time to discharge the directorships held with the group companies and the Board of Representatives.
Jørn Pedersen’s seat on the Boards of Directors and the Board of Representatives will not be filled ahead of the respective annual general meetings to be held in the spring of 2024.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alm. Brand A-S
|12,31
|-1,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.