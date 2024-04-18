Alm. Brand A/S - Result of annual general meeting held on 18 April 2024

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.



The annual report for 2023 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. The shareholders adopted the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors that a dividend of DKK 0.55 per share be paid in respect of 2023 for a total dividend payout of DKK 848 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s reserves.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until 30 April 2025 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Tina Schmidt Madsen, Jais Stampe Valeur, Pia Laub and Anette Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024 was approved.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors and appointed as sustainability auditors.

The remuneration policy was approved, and the remuneration report for 2023 was adopted at an advisory vote.

The proposal regarding indemnification of management was adopted, as was a proposal to insert a paragraph on indemnification in the company’s articles of association.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

