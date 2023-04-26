|
26.04.2023 15:03:42
Alm. Brand A/S - Result of annual general meeting held on 26 April 2023
Result of annual general meeting held on 26 April 2023
The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.
The Annual Report for 2022 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. Moreover, the shareholders adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that the profit for the year of DKK 506 million be appropriated to the effect that a dividend of DKK 0.30 per share be paid, equivalent to a total amount of DKK 462 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s reserves.
The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until 30 April 2024 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.
All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen, Anette Eberhard, Pia Laub and Tina Schmidt Madsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors, and Jørn Pedersen and Jais Stampe Valeur were elected as new members of the Board of Directors thus replacing Per V.H. Frandsen and Karen Sofie Hansen-Hoeck.
Gustav Garth-Grüner, Asger Bank Møller Christensen, Niels Kofoed and Jacob Lund were elected as alternates.
Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.
The remuneration policy for 2023 for the Alm. Brand Group and the remuneration report for 2022 were approved.
At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.21
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.21
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.20
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alm. Brand A-S
|12,53
|-1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.