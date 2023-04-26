Alm. Brand A/S - Result of annual general meeting held on 26 April 2023

Result of annual general meeting held on 26 April 2023



The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Annual Report for 2022 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. Moreover, the shareholders adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that the profit for the year of DKK 506 million be appropriated to the effect that a dividend of DKK 0.30 per share be paid, equivalent to a total amount of DKK 462 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s reserves.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until 30 April 2024 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen, Anette Eberhard, Pia Laub and Tina Schmidt Madsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors, and Jørn Pedersen and Jais Stampe Valeur were elected as new members of the Board of Directors thus replacing Per V.H. Frandsen and Karen Sofie Hansen-Hoeck.

Gustav Garth-Grüner, Asger Bank Møller Christensen, Niels Kofoed and Jacob Lund were elected as alternates.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

The remuneration policy for 2023 for the Alm. Brand Group and the remuneration report for 2022 were approved.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

