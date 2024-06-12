Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 24



On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On the 8th of February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 27,640,209 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 350 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 24:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 27,334,553 12.65 345,784,362 10 June 2024 229,856 13.83 3,178,058 11 June 2024 75,800 13.69 1,037,482 Total, week number 24 305,656 13.79 4,215,540 Accumulated under the program 27,640,209 12.66 349,999,903

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,151,856 own shares corresponding to 1.70 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments