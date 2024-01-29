Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 22 January 2024 - 26 January 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 4,190,478 12.00 50,298,594 22 January 2024 117,064 12.01 1,405,599 23 January 2024 145,490 12.29 1,787,898 24 January 2024 116,342 12.41 1,443,979 25 January 2024 100,000 12.47 1,247,100 26 January 2024 150,000 12.36 1,853,265 Total, week number 4 628,896 12.30 7,737,840 Accumulated under the program 4,819,374 12.04 58,036,434

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,202,040 own shares corresponding to 0.27 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments