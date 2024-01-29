|
29.01.2024 09:22:12
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 22 January 2024 - 26 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,190,478
|12.00
|50,298,594
|22 January 2024
|117,064
|12.01
|1,405,599
|23 January 2024
|145,490
|12.29
|1,787,898
|24 January 2024
|116,342
|12.41
|1,443,979
|25 January 2024
|100,000
|12.47
|1,247,100
|26 January 2024
|150,000
|12.36
|1,853,265
|Total, week number 4
|628,896
|12.30
|7,737,840
|Accumulated under the program
|4,819,374
|12.04
|58,036,434
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,202,040 own shares corresponding to 0.27 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
